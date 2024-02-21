State adds $25 million for workforce development initiatives

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday announced an investment of nearly $25 million from the Workforce Development Capitalization Incentive Grant Program to create or expand 19 programs dedicated to strengthening workforce development across Florida, including career and technical education.

Grants include for the following school districts on the Teasure Coast.

Martin: Funding will assist programs focused on applied information technology, criminal justice, nursing assistants and other additional programs.

St. Lucie: Funding will assist programs focused on applied robotics, building construction technologies, pharmacy technician and other additional programs.

Indian River: Funding will assist programs focused on automotive maintenance and light repair.

In Broward County, Funding will assist programs focused on semiconductor business management and analysis, practical nursing, horticulture and many other additional programs.

Palm Beach County wasn't listed in the news release.

"In Florida we have become the No. 1 state in the nation for talent development by making strategic investments in our workforce," DeSantis said in a news release. "We will continue to equip students in our state with the skills they need to succeed, without being burdened by debt."

This investment is part of the $100 million allocated in August to the Workforce Development Capitalization Incentive Grant Program.

Earlier this month, Governor DeSantis and Commissioner Diaz announced an additional $22 million in funding [t.e2ma.net] for workforce related initiatives and $35 million in funding [t.e2ma.net] under the same grant specific to the growth of Florida’s semiconductor industry.

The $35 million funding includes Palm Beach County.

“Under Gov. DeSantis’ leadership, Florida is strategically investing in workforce development, ensuring that our state remains at the forefront of innovation," said Commissioner of Education Manny Diaz, Jr. "This funding reflects our dedication to equipping students with the skills necessary to excel in an increasingly competitive marketplace.”

