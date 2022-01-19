St. Lucie Public Schools superintendent to retire

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — The superintendent of St. Lucie Public Schools announced Wednesday he's planning to retire at the end of the school year.

E. Wayne Gent has been superintendent of the school district for seven years. His last day will be June 30.

Before joining St. Lucie Public Schools in 2015, Gent was superintendent of the School District of Palm Beach County for four years.

Under Gent's leadership, St. Lucie Public Schools had a historic graduation rate of 94.5% in 2021, no failing schools, and was top tier in the state for academic growth



"Under his great leadership, we have accomplished many academic successes," said School Board Chair Dr. Donna Mills in a written statement. "Our graduation rate is at an all-time high and the number of Career and Technical Education Industry Certifications earned by students has skyrocketed 164% over the past 5 years. On behalf of the St. Lucie County School Board, he will be deeply missed, and it will be hard to fill his shoes."

Officials with St. Lucie Public Schools have not made any announcements about the next steps in their search for a new superintendent.