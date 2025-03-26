St. Lucie Public Schools seeing significant gains in schools grade distribution

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — Final grades for St. Lucie Public Schools for the 2024 school year have been posted.

The school district compared the growth of schools grade distribution from 2016 to 2024. The numbers show that students are not only learning in the classroom, but they are also retaining what they are learning.

Based on the data, there were nine schools that got an "A" grade in 2024 and no schools have made an "F" since 2017.

There were also 13 schools that were given a "C" grade compared to 2022 and 2023. The improvement comes despite the rebounding challenges that the COVID-19 pandemic brought to schools.

St. Lucie Public Schools The graph shows the improvement of letter grades that school in St. Lucie County have made since 2016.

Superintendent Jon Prince said a lot is considered when giving schools grades at the end of the year. The grading system is based off many factors, including how well students perform in core subjects like math, science, and reading. Schools and teachers also need to be meeting the states standards for testing and teaching.

Prince told WPTV reporter Christy Waite that the goal is to have all their schools make an "A" grade, but that goal is met with attendance and socioeconomic challenges.

Some of the schools that earn a "C" or lower grade, the school district has plans and guidelines in place to help these schools and students reach their ultimate academic potential.