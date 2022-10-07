St. Ann Catholic School celebrates 100 years

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Students, their family members and faculty gathered at St. Ann Catholic School on Thursday morning to celebrate its 100th anniversary.

The "Founder's Day" birthday celebration took place on the campus of the downtown West Palm Beach school.

After a special blessing at historic St. Ann Catholic Church, celebrants enjoyed pizza and Kona Ice on the field and then packed the gymnasium for games.

Also in attendance was St. Ann's 92-year-old prom queen from 1942.

St. Ann opened in 1923 as the first Catholic school in Palm Beach County. It served as both a grade school and high school until 1961, when Cardinal Newman High School opened.

Earlier this week, St. Ann received a proclamation from the city to commemorate the school's 100th birthday.