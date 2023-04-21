South Florida students walk out to protest 'authoritarian takeover' of education

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Students across Florida on Friday held school walkouts to protest what they call an "authoritarian takeover" of the state's education system by Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Republican-controlled legislature.

Walkout 2 Learn, a network of student activists in Florida, organized a series of school walkouts in the afternoon, and is scheduled to hold rallies in major cities like Miami Beach, Orlando, Jacksonville, and Sarasota at 6 p.m.

#NEW: Students at School for Advanced Studies in Miami-Dade County hold walkout over Florida's education policies. Courtesy: Melanie Mahmoodi https://t.co/JeskMmpyW2 pic.twitter.com/QZCBAz0ubK — WPTV (@WPTV) April 21, 2023

"Florida's government is, no exaggeration, leading an authoritarian takeover of its public education system," the group posted on its website. "Black, queer, trans, and female-identifying people and their histories are the targets of government censorship."

Earlier this week, the Florida Board of Education approved new rules that expand the state's highly controversial "Parental Rights In Education" law, which was passed last year.

Under the expanded rules, K-12 teachers are banned from "intentionally" offering "classroom instruction" on sexual orientation or gender identity outside optional health classes, or where "expressly required by state academic standards."

Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. said the board was trying to "provide clarity" to Florida teachers about what they can and can't do.

"It should be taught within the standards and this provides clarity," Diaz said. "It's not changing anything. All it's saying is that you are complying with our standards, and that's what you should be teaching."

However, the move is of great concern to the LGBTQ+ community in Florida, which feels increasingly marginalized by the educational priorities of DeSantis and the GOP-controlled state legislature.

On its website, Walkout 2 Learn said it's fighting back against the "fascism that's devouring Florida."

"Florida's students will not be able to win this fight alone. This a revolution that every single Floridian must participate in if we are to win back our state," the group posted.

In addition to passing legislation that restricts sexual orientation and gender identity education, the Florida Legislature is also debating a contentious measure that would prohibit universities or colleges from using any funds to promote, support, or maintain any programs or campus activities that support or adopt diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI).