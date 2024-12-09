Senate Bill 90 would repeal in state tuition for undocumented immigrants

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The issue of higher education and in state tuition could be front in center in Florida.

State Senator Randy Fine of Brevard County filed a bill that would repeal in-state tuition for undocumented immigrants. If passed the bill would impact state colleges and universities.

In a social media post, Fine called in state tuition for undocumented students unfair, saying in 2021 the subsidy cost taxpayers $45 million.

"Students from the other 49 states and Puerto Rico pay full price to attend Florida's top-rated colleges and universities, nearly three times the subsidized Florida resident rates,"Fine said in a press release on Monday.

WPTV's Christy Waite spoke to students at Palm Beach State College, like Angel Bavone, who said they support the bill but still want to learn more about it.

"What I have seen about immigration with Donald Trump being elected, I don't think it would be a bad idea," Bavone said, "but I would need to see more about it."

Other students on campus said they would like tuition to be free for everyone.

WPTV reached out to several colleges from across the area and Palm Beach State College said if the bill does pass, it would impact nearly 200 students on their campus.

Florida Atlantic University also gave WPTV statement the following statement:

"It's too soon to comment on the proposed repeal but our goal is to always ensure access and student success for all of our students at Palm Beach State College."

In Fine's release, he also said that Senate Bill 90 "would not modify the admission policies of Florida's state colleges and universities; it would simply eliminate the subsidized rate that was written into state law in 2014."