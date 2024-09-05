'Seconds matter': School districts stress importance of safety alarm system

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — After the tragic school shooting at Apalache High School in Windor, Georgia, WPTV is looking at how our local school districts handle similar situations.

Frank Frangella, chief of safety and security at the Martin County School District, knows every single second matters.

“Seconds saves lives,” said Frangella. “Getting the message out to first responders is the most important thing we could do. “

In 2019, Frangella told WPTV the Martin County School District was one of the first to use CENTEGIX CrisisAlert panic alarm button in Florida. The same system used Wednesday in Georgia.

In Martin County, all staff members carry an alarm button.

When you press the button eight times, it sends the school into lockdown, along with an immediate message to law enforcement.

“It works with geofencing and it works with Bluetooth, so once you step foot on that campus, this card works,” said Frangella.

It's been two years since St. Lucie County began using CENTEGIX CrisisAlert.

A switch superintendent Jon Prince is thankful for.

“This is very simple, it’s the easiest way,” said Prince. “All our employees are required to wear badges and identification anyway, so they know if anything happens they can press that button and we're coming.”

Taylor Ferreira, a mother in Martin County, said the added layer of security, provides added confidence.

“I feel like it's definitely a guarantee that law enforcement and everything else will be there in seconds to do what they need to do for these children and their safety,” said Ferreira.

