School police investigating threat against Lake Worth Middle School

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — School district police and administrators at Lake Worth Middle School are investigating a threat to campus.

According to a letter sent to parents and guardians on Monday, a "digital message circulating in the community" made a "threat to our campus."

No other specific details of the threat have been released.

"We take every threat seriously and are actively investigating the matter to ensure the safety of our students and staff," the letter stated, adding that once the person or people involved are found, they will face punishment outlined in the Student Code of Conduct, as well as criminal charges.

Making a threat against a school, whether it's written or electronic, is a second-degree felony.

The letter said all students at Lake Worth Middle School are safe, and students and staff members are encouraged to use the Fortify Florida app to report any suspicious activity.