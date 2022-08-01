Watch Now
LIVE: School District of Palm Beach County hosts back-to-school news conference

District officials speaking about curriculum, school security, transportation, and more
Superintendent Mike Burke of the School District of Palm Beach County speaks at a news conference on August 1, 2022.
Superintendent Mike Burke of the School District of Palm Beach County speaks at a news conference on August 1, 2022.
Posted at 11:40 AM, Aug 01, 2022
The important topics of classroom curriculum, school security, bus transportation, and more are taking center stage Monday as the School District of Palm Beach County hosts its annual back-to-school news conference.

Superintendent Mike Burke and other school district leaders are delivering information to help students, parents, and teachers plan for the upcoming school year, which starts on Aug. 10.

