LIVE: School District of Palm Beach County hosts back-to-school news conference

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE:
The important topics of classroom curriculum, school security, bus transportation, and more are taking center stage Monday as the School District of Palm Beach County hosts its annual back-to-school news conference.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Education
Superintendent Mike Burke and other school district leaders are delivering information to help students, parents, and teachers plan for the upcoming school year, which starts on Aug. 10.
NOW: @pbcsd Superintendent Mike Burke beginning back to school update. School starts Aug. 10! @WPTV @FOX29WFLX pic.twitter.com/jdTGWoLARB— Stephanie Susskind (@StephanieWPTV) August 1, 2022