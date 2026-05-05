School District of Indian River County combats teacher shortage with local hiring, cost cuts

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — While issues like teacher retention and pay heat up down in Palm Beach County, WPTV listened to David Moore, superintendent for the School District of Indian River County, about how they’re trying to separate from the pack.

"Our number one strategy is retention,” said Moore.

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To do that, Moore said they're hiring locally. Right now, the school district has only 20 to 25 teacher vacancies next school year.

"Who better to ask to come in and be part of that than those who experienced it when they were in school themselves,” said Moore.

But top of mind is teacher pay.

The starting salary for a new teacher here is around $49,000.

While lower than in Palm Beach County, the cost of housing is more affordable in Indian River County, compared to down south.

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"I look at teachers and say, ‘Regardless of what they're being paid anywhere it’s it's not enough,’” said Moore.

Moore said they cut around $7 million from their district office in the past few years, and consolidated schools to help pay teachers more.

"Having a school that only has 250 students is not fiscally responsible,” said Moore. “But putting them in a school that can sustain itself, you eliminate some of those redundancies, which ultimately is not a cost savings, it's the opportunity to enhance funding for teachers.”

WPTV connected with Stephen Adams, a chemistry teacher at Sebastian River High school.

He said the low student-to-teacher ratio offers better classroom connection.

It’s something junior Koa Cromer from Vero Beach High says is important for teacher and student success.

"Having a familiar face within the classroom, to go to somebody who they can not only trust to teach them and in a personal realm, but also a professional one as well,” said Cromer.

While mentorship and classroom connection is important, pay still matters.

Adams said the district continues to listen.

"They make adjustments,” said Adams. “We see those adjustments. So I know that they're listening."