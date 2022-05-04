Sarah Mooney, new Palm Beach County school district police chief, to be sworn-in Wednesday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The new chief of the School District of Palm Beach County's police department will be sworn-in Wednesday afternoon.

School board members on April 20 unanimously approved the hiring of Sarah Mooney — the former police chief of the West Palm Beach Police Department — as chief of school police and school district security.

Mooney will officially be sworn-in at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday and immediately start leading the school district's police department.

WPTV Former West Palm Beach Police Chief Sarah Mooney speaks to WPTV in Aug. 2019.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Education

Mooney was the chief of the West Palm Beach Police Department from February 2017 until June 2019, when she was reassigned to a new position as chief of police for emergency management.

Mooney will be the School District of Palm Beach County's fourth police chief in about a year.

"As a 27-year veteran in local law enforcement, I feel my experience and well-established working relationships with other local law enforcement agencies and community partners will provide the groundwork for a collaborative approach to protecting our school community," Mooney said in a written statement. "Ensuring that students and staff have a safe and secure environment at our schools is a community priority."

WPTV Former West Palm Beach Police Chief Sarah Mooney patrols city streets in Feb. 2017.

According to Mooney's resume, she started with the West Palm Beach Police Department in May 1995 as a patrol officer and worked her way up the ranks to sergeant, lieutenant, captain, and eventually police chief.

"She's got a vision for what we need to do with our school police department to move us forward, get our recruitment underway for more officers, and I think she'll do a great job," Superintendent Mike Burke said last month after school board members approved Mooney's hiring.

Patrick McCutcheon has served as the interim chief of the school district's police department following the resignation of former chief Dan Alexander in January.

One of Mooney's biggest tasks will be increasing manpower in the police department, which currently has dozens of vacancies due to officers retiring, resigning, or moving to other agencies for higher pay.

WPTV A Palm Beach County school police officer walks the halls of a school during the 2021-22 academic year.

The School District of Palm Beach County currently has contracts with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, as well as police agencies in West Palm Beach, Jupiter, Boynton Beach, Delray Beach, Boca Raton, and Palm Beach Gardens to provide law enforcement resources to school campuses.

Burke said at a school board meeting in March those seven agencies are providing a total of 32 law enforcement officers to the school district.

The West Palm Beach Police Department posted a farewell message to Mooney on Facebook Tuesday night, thanking her for more than two decades of service and dedication to the city.

"Well-known and respected in the community, we wish her continued success and know the students and faculty of Palm Beach County are in good hands under Chief Mooney's leadership," the police department posted.