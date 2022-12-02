Roughly 2,000 families could be impacted by new Palm Beach County high school, student rezoning

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Roughly 2,000 families could be impacted by Palm Beach County's newest high school when it opens next August.

Dr. Joaquín García High School is currently under construction on Lyons Road, just north of Lantana Road in western Lake Worth, right next to Woodlands Middle School.

School District of Palm Beach County A rendering of Dr. Joaquín García High School in western Lake Worth, Dec. 1, 2022.

The School District of Palm Beach County's Advisory Boundary Committee — which determines which students will be zoned for particular schools — on Thursday released three proposed boundary maps, showing that up to eight high schools and more than 1,900 students could be impacted by attendance zone changes from García High School.

The proposed changes span as far south as Boynton Beach, north to West Palm Beach, east to Lake Worth Beach, and west to Wellington.

Dr. Joaquín García High School, the first public high school to open in Palm Beach County since Seminole Ridge Community High School in 2005, will have a dramatic ripple effect to relieve overcrowding at area schools, many of which are well overcapacity.

School District of Palm Beach County A rendering of Dr. Joaquín García High School in western Lake Worth, Dec. 1, 2022.

In all three proposed maps, certain students from Palm Beach Central High School, John I. Leonard High School, Santaluces Community High School, and Park Vista Community High School would be rezoned for García High School.

The other major shifts would send between 400 and 500 students from Forest Hill Community High School — the most overcrowded in Palm Beach County, currently at 129% utilization — west to John I. Leonard High School, and more than 300 students from Olympic Heights Community High School north to Park Vista.

It's unclear what exceptions would allow students to remain at their current schools.

SEE: Proposed boundary changes (Study 1)

SEE: Proposed boundary changes (Study 2)

SEE: Proposed boundary changes (Study 3)

The school, which is projected to have a student population of 2,500 by the 2027-28 academic year, is named after Dr. Joaquín García, a Cuban-born local businessman who was a founding member of the Hispanic Education Coalition of Palm Beach County, where he served as chairman for more than 12 years.

Garcia passed away in November 2021 and was posthumously honored with a proclamation from the Palm Beach County School Board one month later.

School District of Palm Beach County Dr. Joaquín García

Dr. Joaquín García High School will feature business information technology and medical sciences programs.

According to the latest enrollment statistics from the School District of Palm Beach County, the following nine high schools are on the "Capacity Watch List," meaning they are at, over, or close to being overcapacity:

Forest Hill Community High School: 129% utilization

John I. Leonard High School: 116% utilization

Olympic Heights Community High School: 114% utilization

Palm Beach Central High School: 103% utilization

Santaluces High School: 102% utilization

Park Vista Community High School: 101% utilization

Boca Raton Community High School: 100% utilization

West Boca Raton Community High School: 100% utilization

Seminole Ridge Community High School: 95% utilization

All three proposed boundary maps would bring the impacted schools close to or under 100% capacity.

The school district's Advisory Boundary Committee is scheduled to meet on Dec. 8 at 5 p.m. to review the maps and potentially vote to recommend one of them to Superintendent Mike Burke and the Palm Beach County School Board for final approval.