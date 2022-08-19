Robocall says 'technical glitch' causing false alerts for Palm Beach County public schools

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The School District of Palm Beach County said Friday a "technical glitch" in its security system caused "false alerts" to be sent out to families.

"Because of a technical glitch in the Safer Watch security system, false alerts are being sent to district facilities," the district said in a robocall to parents and guardians.

In the call, the school district said no Palm Beach County public schools are currently on lockdown.

"All campuses and district ancillary facilities are safe. The district is working quickly to get to the source of this and solve the technical issue," the robocall said.

LISTEN: Robocall about 'false alerts' for Palm Beach County schools

It's unclear what caused the glitch.