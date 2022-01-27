Palm Beach County school district to receive $1 million grant for violence prevention programs

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Beach County school district will receive federal grants to help stop school violence.

Representative Lois Frankel announced the distribution of funds on Tuesday.

Thank you to @RepLoisFrankel for helping @pbcsd secure a $1 million mental health grant from the federal government for our schools. The funds will support evidence-based mental health programs to reduce violence in schools. @561Sdpbc @alexandriayala Marcia Andrews pic.twitter.com/709wisgIdo — The School District of Palm Beach County (@pbcsd) January 26, 2022

The district will use the nearly $1 million on evidence-based mental health programs.

Staff will be trained to educate students on how to identify, understand, and respond to warning signs and symptoms of violent behavior in themselves and others.