Palm Beach County school district to receive $1 million grant for violence prevention programs

Posted at 10:27 AM, Jan 27, 2022
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Beach County school district will receive federal grants to help stop school violence.

Representative Lois Frankel announced the distribution of funds on Tuesday.

The district will use the nearly $1 million on evidence-based mental health programs.

Staff will be trained to educate students on how to identify, understand, and respond to warning signs and symptoms of violent behavior in themselves and others.

