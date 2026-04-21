Palm Beach State College's Eissey Campus Theatre closed through 2026 following fire sprinkler system damage

The theatre at Palm Beach State College's Palm Beach Gardens campus is temporarily closed for repairs, and the school says it expects it to remain closed through the end of the year.

The Eissey Campus Theatre sustained damage to its fire sprinkler system, causing subsequent flooding in the the 750-seat venue.

The school says it's been in contact with ticket holders and relocated some recent events to the Duncan Theatre at the Lake Worth campus.

Officials are still assessing the damage, but the venue is expected to remain closed through the end of 2026 while repairs are made.

"We truly appreciate the patience, flexibility, and support of our community as we make the necessary repairs that ensure the successful reopening of the theatre," the school said in a statement.

