Palm Beach State College helps students master job interviews and move away from artificial intelligence

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Technology is changing many of the skills students will need in their future careers, but they must still nail a job interview to land a position after graduation.

With graduation right around the corner, students at Palm Beach State College are gathering at the Career Center to go back to basics. The center is teaching students interviewing and resume-building skills, encouraging them to get help before entering the workforce.

WATCH BELOW: Palm Beach State College is helping students master job interviews

Palm Beach State College students practice job interviews to prepare for workforce

"We spend a lot of time helping students market themselves effectively," Career Center Manager David Jenks said.

Jenks said that since the COVID-19 pandemic, students have been struggling with interpersonal communication skills.

"They didn't have to interact with people as often, so students may struggle with interpersonal communication, both verbal and non-verbal," Jenks said.

The workshops are also teaching students not to rely so heavily on artificial intelligence.

"Students can't do interviews through ChatGPT. They have to do that on their own, they have to practice and rehearse," Jenks said.

Palm Beach State College student Kibee Chibar has been participating in the workshops to prepare for the future.

"It has been super helpful to sit in an actual job interview setting, so you are not nervous or sweating bullets," Chibar said.

"Chat is always going to agree with you — it won't teach you what to work on," Chibar said.

The college will also be launching a virtual reality program aimed at helping students with learning differences build interviewing skills.

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