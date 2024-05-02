Palm Beach County teacher 'humbled' by nomination for worldwide award

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A Palm Beach County educator is in the running for an award that involves teachers who were nominated across the world.
Seminole Ridge High School teacher Marisa Santos is representing North America in the Cambridge Dedicated Teacher Awards.
She teaches AICE English Language, a high-level course that can earn students scholarship dollars and college credits if they pass the exam.
Right now, Santos is busy preparing her students for their exams.
"I'm prepared because my teacher is giving me everything that I need," student Natalia Gordon said.
She's not surprised to hear Santos is getting recognized.
"I think this is highly deserved," Gordon said. "She is easily one of the best teachers I've ever had, her dedication and the amount of effort she puts into this course, it's unmatched. I've never had a teacher like her."
For Santos though, the reality of it all is still setting in.
"Humbled, honored, it was a little overwhelming at first, and it wasn't until people started congratulating me or students were emailing me saying how happy they were that it really hit me what this award meant," Santos said.
A few months ago, a colleague nominated Santos for the prestigious honor, for her perseverance during COVID-19 while also experiencing a high-risk pregnancy. Out of nearly 15,000 nominations from 141 countries, Santos was named one of the nine regional winners, now vying for the top spot.
"I think this kind of award really recognizes the hard work and sacrifice that really all teachers make for their students and how resilient we were during the pandemic," she says. "I was pregnant. It was a very high-risk pregnancy, and I was already quite nervous every day about what was going to happen and a lot of unknowns. When I found out I was having a girl, it was important for me to show her you can be a mom and have a career, so that's really what drove me through the pandemic is making sure that I set a good example for my daughter."
Santos is also thankful to see this recognition put Seminole Ridge High School on the map.
"I went to school here when I was a teenager and I did my student teaching here, and the reason I became a teacher is because a lot of the teachers here, and I think it’s well deserved, I think it's about time," Santos said.
She added this about her students.
"I think they know when they come into this classroom, regardless of who they are or where they come from, they are loved and welcome in this room, and I'm their advocate and they are my student," Santos said.
Click here to vote for Santos. Voting ends on Monday, May 6.
Santos' nomination said the following:
"Mrs. Santos has been a dedicated AICE English language teacher since 2015. During COVID-19, not only was she, like many teachers, forced to adapt and find ways to reach students electronically, but being a resident of Florida in the USA, she was one of the first educators sent back into classrooms. She was pregnant at the time, and struggling through a high-risk pregnancy in the midst of a pandemic. Even so, she went above and beyond for her students in hybrid learning. She spent time out of the classroom making engaging instructional videos to reach students learning from home, and she kept the energy and excitement alive for students in the classroom. Each year, students hope to be placed in her class because they know they will get the instruction and support to be successful on their AICE exam and beyond."