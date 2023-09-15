Watch Now
Palm Beach County Superintendent Mike Burke gets near-perfect evaluation

Burke scores 4.8 out of 5 in annual evaluation, giving him 'Excellent' rating
The results are in and the Palm Beach County School Board supports the job Superintendent Mike Burke is doing leading the tenth-largest school district in the country.
Posted at 6:17 AM, Sep 15, 2023
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The results are in and the Palm Beach County School Board supports the job Superintendent Mike Burke is doing in leading the tenth-largest school district in the country.

In his annual evaluation, Burke's overall score was 4.8 out of 5, giving him an "Excellent" rating.

School board members rated Burke in several areas including board and community relations, mental health and wellness, and academic excellence and growth. They praised his commitment to the district, availability, and leadership skills.

In the evaluation, school board chair Frank Barbieri called Burke an "exceptional leader," adding that collaborating with the superintendent has "undeniably been one of the most fulfilling experiences throughout my 15-year tenure on the Board."

The Palm Beach County School Board recently extended Burke's contract through 2028.

