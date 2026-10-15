Palm Beach County schools celebrate academic honors as teachers raise concerns over pay, staffing cuts

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The School District of Palm Beach County spent part of Tuesday night celebrating new academic recognition from the state. But as district leaders highlighted student achievement and school performance, teachers and employees used public comment to raise concerns about salary freezes, staffing cuts and growing pressures inside schools.

The contrast unfolded during a school board meeting where Superintendent Mike Burke announced Palm Beach County had been named one of Florida's academically high-performing districts.

WATCH BELOW: Teachers raise pay concerns amid academic honors

Teachers push back against School District of Palm Beach County financial challenges

"We are proud to say we are one of those academically high-performing districts," Burke told board members.

According to Burke, Palm Beach County was one of just 18 of Florida's 67 school districts to receive the distinction. The designation is based on multiple factors, including district and school grades, compliance with class-size requirements and financial audit reviews.

"We hit all three criteria, and we are maintaining not just our A rating but this status as an academically high-performing school district," Burke said.

The district also received another major recognition from the Florida State Board of Education. Burke announced that 45 Palm Beach County schools were named Schools of Excellence, including 23 elementary schools, 12 middle schools, seven high schools and three K-8 or combination schools.

To qualify, schools must rank in the top 20% statewide in performance for at least two of the previous three years.

"So congratulations to our 45 schools of excellence," Burke said. "We put a lot on their plates as a school district. I want them to know how thankful we are and this board is in their commitment to their schools and their students."

The accolades come as district leaders continue promoting Palm Beach County's educational offerings and encouraging families to explore the district's growing number of choice programs.

But while school leaders celebrated the recognition, several educators who addressed the board argued that employees responsible for those achievements are facing significant challenges of their own.

"We see billboards proudly boasting Palm Beach County as the A-rated school district," Jaqueline Major, a teacher with the School District of Palm Beach County, said during public comment. "But please remember it's on the backs of the teachers not in the boardroom that that occurs."

The comments come amid ongoing concern over district finances.

Earlier this year, district officials warned that declining enrollment has significantly reduced state funding. The district has said enrollment losses resulted in roughly $60 million less in state funding and forced officials to make difficult budget decisions. The district has also eliminated 1,173 positions, although many affected employees were reassigned to other jobs.

It has left some employees frustrated that discussions about potential salary freezes are happening at the same time the district is celebrating academic success.

"We did the heavy lifting, but how are we rewarded with a salary freeze and people forced to work second and third jobs to make ends meet," Major told the board, questioning district priorities.

"Protect your teachers, show your worth," Major said, adding: "Instead, we're left stranded on the island of financial disparity."

The criticism extended beyond compensation. Some speakers raised concerns about staffing reductions, resource limitations and changes affecting school libraries.

One longtime educator challenged school board members to spend time working inside schools to better understand what teachers face every day.

"If you want to run the district effectively, you need information based on reality, not PR," he said. "I have dedicated 45 years to this profession and I'm challenging you to spend one week in our shoes."

While educators voiced their concerns, district leaders did not directly address the ongoing salary negotiations during the meeting.

Burke did, however, emphasize the importance of reapproving a one-mill property tax referendum that appears on the November ballot. The superintendent said the referendum helps fund teacher supplements, choice programs and school safety initiatives.

"This is the tax levy that allows us to pay our teachers more," Burke said.

Burke said the referendum provides additional pay based on experience and helps support hundreds of teaching positions across the district.

WPTV has learned that, at this point, raises and potential salary freezes have not been finalized.

The district and teachers union remain in negotiations and are expected to continue discussions this week.

WPTV has reached out to Superintendent Mike Burke for additional comment and is working to hear back.

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