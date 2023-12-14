Palm Beach County School District poised to file lawsuit against major social media companies

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Palm Beach County School Board is expected to approve a motion to file a lawsuit against major social media companies including Meta, Facebook Holdings, Instagram, TikTok, Google and YouTube based on allegations that the social media companies target children, design their products to attract and addict youth, and that their products have created a youth mental health crisis, body image issues and caused physical damage to schools because of challenges and pranks.

The district will only be obligated to attorney's fees if the board receives money through a verdict or settlement in the case.

The dangers of social media have been a big talking point throughout the state. A new Florida law that took effect in July bans TikTok and limits other social media access on school district servers.

Parent Tracey Rosario lives the social media battle with her 16-year-old son every day.

"It’s hypnotizing especially with the big monster TikTok," she said. "When he is on it, he’s more quiet, more in his room, away and that's when you really have to go all up in their face, I think."

WPTV Tracey Rosario explains how her 16-year-old son can sometimes be consumed by social media.

While she takes a tough stance at home, she's encouraged to see the school district taking a stand as well.

"I don’t think the school system alone can battle this without the parents," she said. "We have to do it together."

During a July workshop, school board members discussed the possibility of this lawsuit.

"I think this is a huge thing, we could direct funds into, especially mental health, if we prevail," Erica Whitfield, board member, commented at the time.

Stephanie De La Cruz is a licensed mental health counselor and the clinical supervisor at the Center for Child Counseling. She said she sees clients constantly dealing with cyberbullying, anxiety and self-esteem issues stemming from social media.

WPTV Stephanie De La Cruz explains the issues she sees stemming from social media as a licensed mental health counselor.

"There is always a like button, or a love button, or a follower section, so a lot of people unfortunately look at that as that's what's going to determine my worth," she said. "They are only seeing those highlights and comparing themselves and wondering when can I have that, or why can't I have that or when will I be good enough? So some of that negative self talk and core beliefs, those are some of the things we challenge and bring up and try to support them in therapy sessions."

The firm that would file the lawsuit is the same one that represented the school district in a suit against e-cigarette company JUUL. The district's total windfall from that settlement will total more than $30 million.