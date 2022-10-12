Palm Beach County school bus drivers to get second pay raise in 6 months

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Beach County school bus drivers are about to have the highest starting salary in the state.

The school board on Wednesday voted unanimously to approve a raise for bus drivers that will increase their pay by $2.75 per hour.

In addition, the minimum starting salary for bus drivers will increase from $17.33 to $20 an hour.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Education

District leaders said they still have more than 100 bus driver vacancies and they hope the pay raise will help with recruitment efforts.

This is the second pay raise for Palm Beach County school bus drivers in the past six months.