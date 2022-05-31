Palm Beach County school bus drivers to get pay raise

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — After months of back and forth negotiations, bus drivers and other support employees in the School District of Palm Beach County will get a pay raise.

According to school board documents, members of the Service Employees International Union will get a 3.5% salary increase, except for bus drivers. They'll get a $2.25 hourly increase.

Both will be retroactive to Jan 1 of this year.

As part of the agreement, the school district is also increasing its minimum wage to $15 an hour beginning July 1 for all employees.

Starting pay for bus drivers will bump up to $17.33 an hour.

All regular employees will also get a $1,500 one-time bonus.

This is in line with the raise agreement reached with the teachers' union earlier this year, as Palm Beach County public school teachers received an average 3.5% raise and one-time $1,500 bonus.

School board members are expected to vote on the plan on Wednesday.