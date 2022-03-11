Palm Beach County public schools want to continue getting your tax money

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Palm Beach County public schools want to continue receiving a portion of your tax money to fund much-needed programs and services for children.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Education

The Palm Beach County School Board is scheduled to vote at its March 23 meeting to add a referendum to the November election ballot, which would ask residents to approve the continuation of a education-based tax as part of their overall property taxes.

In 2018, voters approved a tax increase that provided the School District of Palm Beach County with additional funding that's due to expire in 2023.

The district wants residents to continue paying that tax to fund important educational programs, as well as critical mental health and safety services.

A school district spokesperson said, if approved, the tax rate would stay the same for Palm Beach County residents, which is one mill, or $1 for every $1,000 of your home's assessed value.

According to school board documents, the tax money — which would eventually expire in June of 2027 — would raise approximately $240 million for district-operated schools and fund art, music, physical education, and career education programs, along with mental health services, safety and security, and enhancements to teacher salaries.

School board members will vote later this month to add the tax referendum to the Nov. 8 election ballot.