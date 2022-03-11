Palm Beach County public schools to stop COVID-19 contact tracing

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The School District of Palm Beach County is stopping its contact tracing efforts as COVID-19 transmission continues to decrease in our community.

In a news release Friday afternoon, the district said contact tracing in its schools and at district ancillary facilities will end effective March 22, when students return from Spring Break.

Parents and guardians will still be notified if someone in your child's class has tested positive for COVID-19.

In addition, school nurses will continue to test symptomatic students who have a consent form on file.

The district is also offering a "Test To Know" program at certain schools, where non-symptomatic students and staff members who feel they may have been exposed to COVID-19 can receive a rapid antigen test.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is only recommending contact tracing in high-risk settings and for groups who may be high-risk.

According to the CDC, Palm Beach County currently has a "low" level of coronavirus transmission in the community.