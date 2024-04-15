Watch Now
Open enrollment now available for some Palm Beach County schools. Which ones?

Posted at 1:10 PM, Apr 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-15 13:10:46-04

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Controlled open enrollment begins Monday in the School District of Palm Beach County and runs until May 31.

The process allows students both in and outside of Palm Beach County to apply to attend a school that is outside of their zone, but only if there is space available.

The district has a list of 63 elementary schools, 25 middle schools, and seven high schools that are accepting applications.

A lottery will be conducted in June to determine who gets a spot. Transportation is not provided.

For more information, click here. To see the list of available schools, click here.

