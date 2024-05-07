New elementary school breaks ground in 'booming' western Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A new elementary school is coming to western Palm Beach County — and sooner than expected.

The School District of Palm Beach County broke ground Tuesday on what is known as the "Western Acreage Area School" at least until it gets an official name. The school is located just off Southern Boulevard, west of Seminole Pratt Whitney Road and the Arden community.

The school will become the 183rd in The School District of Palm Beach County.

"Let's say it, everybody 'We did it', 'We did it,'" cheered School Board Member Marcia Andrews, who represents the area.

This was a moment a long time in the making for the Loxahatchee area.

WPTV Superintendent Mike Burke speaks about the growth in western Palm Beach County, prompting the construction of the new school.

Superintendent Mike Burke said the taxpayer-funded half-penny sales tax helped make it happen.

And with so much construction in the area, the school board wanted the dirt moving sooner rather than later.

"They saw the need to accelerate this project in our budget by two years because 1,700 homes are now occupied in the Arden community and so the students are attending Binks Forest (Elementary) primarily, and they need their own school," Burke said.

This is the first of three new schools coming to the western part of the county over the next five years.

"Following that (Western Acreage Area School) we'll be building an elementary school in the Westlake area, and in a few years it will be time for a high school in this part of the community," Burke said. "We have the resources and that's really thanks to the taxpayers who've supported us with a penny sales tax and our referendums so that's critically important and gives us the funds we need to make these projects happen."

Sheree Smith lives in Arden and has two kids who currently attend Binks Forest Elementary. She's excited about the new school coming to their neighborhood.

WPTV Sheree Smith is among the parents whose family will benefit from the new school.

"We've been really impressed with Binks so far and now we're really excited in a little over a year we'll be able to experience new technology, new teachers, fresh location and it's right in our backyard," Smith said.

She made sure her kids were here to witness history in their community, as they shoveled the dirt during the groundbreaking.

"For them to be here and watch the groundbreaking for a school they get to attend, I think it's just invaluable," Smith said.

Liz Botts also lives in the Arden community. While her kids are too old to attend the new school, she's excited to see it be a part of her growing community.

"It's booming, I think a lot of people have found the western part of Palm Beach County is just the hot place to be," Botts said. "Overall, I just think it's going to be really great for the community and especially for the kids."

WPTV Liz Botts speaks about the growth in the area and why she loves living there.

She said she enjoys the lifestyle in this part of the county.

"I moved out west because I wanted to get away from all the traffic, so I do notice an increase in the traffic," Botts said. "It's not horrible yet but it is getting busier. It is what it is and it’s good to see new families, I think it's a positive thing overall."

The school will be three stories and fit about 970 kids. The design will mimic the modern farmhouse feel of the Arden community with features to match like a hydroponic garden and agricultural laboratory. The school will have the latest security and technology and be built on about 15 acres, which is larger than most elementary school sites.

While the construction gets going there are many more phases to come, like selecting the boundaries for the school, the principal, the school name, colors, a mascot and more. All of that will be developing in the next year and a half before the school opens in August 2025.