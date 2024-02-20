Metal detectors officially at half of Palm Beach County high schools

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — As of Tuesday, the School District of Palm Beach County is halfway through its plan to have metal detectors at all high schools by the end of the academic year.

William T. Dwyer High School, Boca Raton Community High School, Glades Central Community High School, and Dr. Joaquin Garcia High School are the next four schools to officially start using metal detectors on Tuesday, bringing the total to 12 traditional schools with the technology.

In addition to those schools, the school district said two alternative campuses — Turning Points Academy and Indian Ridge School — will also start using metal detectors Tuesday.

WPTV recently got an inside look at how the metal detectors work at Boynton Beach High School, where the technology has been up and running for a few weeks.

WPTV Students walk through a metal detector at Boynton Beach Community High School on Feb. 15, 2024.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Education

Students said it didn't take long to adjust.

Chief Sarah Mooney of the School District of Palm Beach County's Police Department said that, so far, the rollout has been a success with just a few minor hiccups along the way.

The goal is to have metal detectors at all 24 Palm Beach County high schools by the end of the school year.