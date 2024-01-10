Martin County scraps plans for year-round schools

STUART, Fla. — The Martin County School Board on Tuesday decided not to proceed with a proposal for year-round classes in some schools.

A new state law allows five Florida school district to participate next fall. Martin County had applied to be one of them.

District leaders suggested they withdraw the application.

The board received more than 400 responses from the community, many highlighting concerns about scheduling, after-school program and transportation.

In the year-round program, 180 days would be spread throughout the year.

Potential pilot locations were Pinewood Elementary School, Port Salerno Elemenary, School, Warfield Elementary School, and Indiantown Middle School. This district could have moved forward with one, all four, or go district-wide.

Other districts that had applied include Brevard and Alachua counties.

Charlotte County Schools already has three schools on the year-round schedule

