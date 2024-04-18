Martin County School District hopes its math week will multiply throughout state

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — It's the school subject that probably brings out the most emotional response in people—math.

Most either love it or hate it, but the Martin County School District is trying to tip the scales to get more kids excited about numbers and equations, by hosting math week.

This is the second year for math week, created by Martin County School District Math Coordinator Dr. Paige McMahon.

"I wanted math to get the attention it deserves and create a week where we celebrate math; get students excited about doing math," she said.

It is the only math week, she is aware of, in the state.

WPTV Martin County School District Math Coordinator Dr. Paige McMahon says she hopes math week will spread to other districts.

During this week, students are competing in daily math challenges, having math dress up days, scavenger hunts and watching videos about how people in the community apply math concepts in their everyday jobs.

WPTV Education Reporter Stephanie Susskind visited Palm City Elementary School for math week, home of the reigning fifth grade math Olympics champions.

Kayla Carman is a first grade teacher at the school.

"Math week is amazing," she said. "Every student can have a math brain and it's important for students to realize math is not hard, it is able to be conquered."

Amy Belowch is a second grade teacher, focusing on characteristics of shapes with her students.

WPTV Kayla Carman is a first grade teacher at the school and says she wants kids to know that math is not hard and can be solved.

"I love math. It's one of my favorite things to do, so I try to incorporate it in more ways than just math (lessons)," she said. "It's so much more than adding and subtracting, its why are you adding that way."

While the week is about having fun, it doesn't subtract from the mission of increasing math proficiency.

"Everyone is working so hard and it’s starting to show in our scores and we’re really excited about it," McMahon said.

WPTV Amy Belowch is a second grade teacher and says she incorporates math into her lessons.

She said students scored higher on the first progress monitoring test of this school year compared to the first test of last year. She hopes to see math week multiply throughout school districts in Florida.

"I think of course (that would bring) more attention and more excitement surrounding math," McMahon said. "Our scores would increase as well and our students would be performing better in math at every grade level, and I would love to see that translate into future careers and trades."