Martin County public schools' start times will be 10 minutes later in August

Change complies with new state law
Martin County School District sign
File photo of the Martin County School District's headquarters during the 2022-23 academic year.
Martin County School District sign
Posted at 10:09 PM, Jan 16, 2024
STUART, Fla. — Starting in August, Martin County public school students will begin school 10 minutes later to put the district in compliance with a state law regulating earlier secondary start times.

On Tuesday, the school board unanimously approved new start times for the 2024-25 school year without discussion.

The law mandates high schools begin no earlier than 8:30 a.m., and middle schools start no earlier than 8 a.m. Districts have until 2026 to comply with the law.

The four Martin high schools will start at 8:30 a.m. with five middle schools at 9:20 a.m. and 12 elementary at 7:40 a.m. All of the schools will move back 10 minutes.

Class end times are 2 p.m. for elementary, 4:05 p.m. for middle and 3:15 p.m. for high school.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Education

The state provides a monetary incentive to districts that comply with the law earlier than 2026, Deputy Superintendent Tracey Miller told the board in a memorandum.

MCSD proposes these funds for messaging and posting of new start and end times and purchasing a bus tracker system for parents.

Martin County's charter schools haven't set new start times

