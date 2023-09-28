Lake Park Elementary School celebrates 100th anniversary

LAKE PARK, Fla. — A milestone celebration Wednesday for a historic school in Palm Beach County.

Lake Park Elementary School celebrated its 100th anniversary. The school brought current and former students and staff together, along with community members, to honor the Lions.

Proud principal Dr. Carlos Castro said what makes Lake Park so special is the community support.

"It's amazing. I can't even describe the words, because when I call the commissioner it's, what do you need? Let's make it happen. What do the students need? What's the next project we can work on together, and so forth, which I think is very important," Castro said.

The celebration also featured a time capsule with artifacts from 1923 and 1986. The school plans to add items from this year to dig up in the future.