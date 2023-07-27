Is your student taking the school bus in Palm Beach County? Make sure they register to ride

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — School starts two weeks from Thursday, and the School District of Palm Beach County wants to know if your child is taking the bus.

Parents are encouraged to use the "Register Your Ride" feature online to help prepare drivers and routes.

The school district transports more than 50,000 students on buses each day across 475 routes.

By registering your ride online, transportation leaders know how many students to expect at each stop, which helps prevent overcrowding on buses.

"We want the folks who are going to utilize the service to register. That will give us more accurate information for who is riding so we can plan more effectively for those folks," said Shane Searchwell, the transportation director for the School District of Palm Beach County.

You can "Register Your Ride" by clicking here.