Indian River State College expands Promise Program for private school grads

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — The Indian River State College Foundation Board of Directors voted unanimously to continue funding for the Indian River State College Promise Program.

The program will now include eligibility to graduates of in-district, accredited private high schools.

The Promise Program is now in its third year and it allows students to pursue a tuition-free associate's degree. More than 2,400 students are enrolled this year and 56% are first-generation college students. The Promise Program is for high school graduates in Indian River, St. Lucie, Martin and Okeechobee counties.

Students like Maddyzen St. Fleur said she almost dropped out of high school, but decided to pursue higher education because it was tuition free.

Education Indian River State College offers tuition-free associate degree Joel Lopez

"I got tired of learning stuff that I thought wasn't helping me," she said. "Then I had great people that inspired me to continue my education here. I am getting a free education in business administration and whatever I take from this I'll use in my entrepreneurship."

Annabell Robertson is the executive director of the Indian River State Foundation, and says this program is saving students $7,000 over the course of an associates degree.

The program is also solving a growing need for access to education and providing trained employees for our community, which is assisting in workforce development and economic growth along the Treasure Coast.

Indian River State College President Timothy Moore says this program is changing lives.

"Seventy-seven percent of our graduates stay in the four counties of our service district and 96% stay in Florida," he said. "We change that kid, we change the community."

Students at the college have a wide range of programs to choose from that sets them on the right path for a successful future.