'I wasn't safe': Palm Beach County girl bought stun gun for protection after school, then got expelled

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — For so many parents, school security is top of mind every time their child goes off to class.

One Palm Beach County School Board member is calling for a change on how some weapon incidents are handled.

The issue is tied to stun guns. Just last year, 11 students were expelled from Palm Beach County public schools for having the weapons on campus.

"I felt the need to protect myself, and I felt like I wasn't safe anymore," said Leeyah Brown, a student at Palm Beach Lakes Community High School in West Palm Beach.

Brown started her junior year at Palm Beach Lakes as an honor roll student and a member of the JROTC with a bright future ahead.

But something wasn't right.

"I'd be walking home from school and I would just feel something over my shoulder. And it got to a point where I just didn't like it anymore," Brown said.

So Brown went online and purchased a mini stun gun for less than $15 to protect herself.

"So you never planned to use it at school?" WPTV education reporter Stephanie Susskind asked Brown.

"No. I never planned to use it at school," Brown answered. "It was used for after school. When I was walking to or from school. I would never use it at school."

Brown kept the stun gun in her backpack, claiming she never showed it to anyone.

But one day last March, a friend found it her bag and started playing with it. When school leaders found out about the weapon, it triggered a chain of events that changed Brown's life.

"They basically put me in handcuffs and told me, 'You are under arrest. You can't have this in school.' And I was crying. I was like, 'What's going on?' I didn't know I wasn't allowed to have this," Brown said.

Brown's mom, Danielle Walcott, was paralyzed in fear.

"The way I received the phone call was, 'Hello mom. Your daughter is going to jail,'" Walcott said.

Walcott said she he never knew Brown had the weapon. Now her daughter was both arrested and ultimately expelled from school.

"When I first heard about the Taser, I knew something had to be done. But I didn't know the repercussions," Walcott said.

Electric weapons like stun guns are, by state law, zero tolerance weapons on school campuses. Like guns and knives, they lead to automatic expulsions.

"So what you want to do is take away the automatic expulsion?" Susskind asked Frank Barbieri, the chairman of the Palm Beach County School Board.

"Take away the automatic expulsion," Barbieri answered. "Leave it up to the superintendent as to what he thinks is the correct discipline for a student who has a Taser on campus."

Incidents like Brown's and other students with no previous disciplinary history have compelled Barbieri to try to make a change.

"The worst thing that I think a school board member ever has to go through is expelling a student. It makes your stomach churn," Barbieri.

Barbieri is appealing to state legislators to change the law so stun guns are not included in automatic expulsions.

But Barbieri added that the public should not misinterpret his mission. There would still be punishment.

"I'm not talking a bit about making schools unsafe," Barbieri said. "I'm not suggesting children should be able to bring Tasers to school and use them on school property."

Brown finished out her junior year at an alternative school with other expelled students.

Over the summer at a follow-up hearing, Superintendent Mike Burke of the School District of Palm Beach County allowed Brown to return to Palm Beach Lakes Community High School to start her senior year.

"I'm so happy," Walcott said. "I'm so thankful that they are at least taking it into consideration, because it's something that needs to be heard. And I hope my daughter's voice is heard."

"Stand tall in your truth and stand tall in your story," Brown said.

So what happens next? The Palm Beach County School Board will meet with the local legislative delegation on Nov. 1 where Barbieri said he'll talk to our local lawmakers about sponsoring legislation to achieve his goal.

In addition, the school district is installing new signs at Palm Beach County schools which include an image of stun guns alongside guns, knives, and box cutters as prohibited items.

As for Brown, she's on track to graduate from Palm Beach Lakes Community High School this year, working to get back into the JROTC program, and is meeting all of the court conditions to have her charges dismissed.

The teen also has a new routine for walking home from school.