'I just want to help the soldiers': Lake Worth student creates haunted house for charity

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — A freshman at Park Vista Community High School turned his family home into a house of horrors for a great cause.

Jonah Wides, 14, created a haunted house to benefit Forgotten Soldiers Outreach. The organization is dedicated to creating care packages for military serving overseas.

Wides came up with the idea to give back to the community last year. For the last several months Wides, and some of his classmates, have volunteered to make it possible.

"I decided to do this, because I just wanted to help the soldiers, and just supply them with stuff, because they really need it," he said. "They do a lot for us and America."

If you are interested in helping Jonah and the U.S. military, you can make a monetary donation, or donate packaged snacks, travel size hygiene products, and write a letter of encouragement to the soldiers.

The haunted house is open Friday, Oct. 25 and Saturday Oct. 26 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

It is located in Shadow Creek Village in the Winston Trails Community in Lake Worth.

If you live outside of Winston Trails, you will need to RSVP for community gate access at sheryl@pspromos.com or at 561-703-9696.