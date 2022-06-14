Groundbreaking ceremony for new high school in Indiantown

INDIANTOWN, Fla. — A new construction project in Martin County is gaining a lot of attention by keeping educational opportunities within reach.

The site will eventually be home to the first high school in the village of Indiantown.

A groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday and a distinct signal that change is on the horizon. The Martin County School District celebrated a partnership with Indian River State College, marking a major milestone.

They’re coming together to build a brand new high school in Indiantown.

The village already has an elementary and middle school, but not a high school or charter school.

Phyllis Waters-Brown remembers growing up in the school district and said the high school is long overdue. The nearest high school is 20 miles away.

"We were bused from Indiantown to Martin County High School," Waters-Brown said.

Because the village sits on the western edge of Martin County, Waters-Brown believes Indiantown is often disconnected.

"Indiantown has been a jewel hidden for so long, so to have a high school here, it's awesome, it’s a great opportunity," Waters-Brown said.

The technical school is an opportunity for students to learn the skills needed to enter the workforce right after graduation.

"There’s always going to be a job for an electrician, gas technician. Anyone who works with agriculture because we’re an agriculture community," said Indiantown resident Deborah Banks.

Banks has been an Indiantown resident for 43 years and spent most of her days as a teacher.

"The need is huge. The need is huge because the world is changing, it’s very diverse, but it’s time for everyone to be successful at different things," Banks said.

A chance to be successful by breaking down economic barriers and keeping educational opportunities within reach.

Even though the high school is entering it’s first stage of construction, the high school will be open to ninth graders this fall at a temporary location.

The school is hosting a series of information sessions to encourage students to apply. For more information, click here.