Former teacher files lawsuit against School District of Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Jordan Hernandez was a teacher at Boca Raton High School for nearly 10 years. During his time there, he taught AP English Language Composition, coached the boys and girls varsity golf teams and was a teacher of the year nominee.

Hernandez recently filed a lawsuit against the School District of Palm Beach County, the principal, assistant principal, a guidance councilor, and a former student from Boca Raton High School.

The suit was filed in the 15th Judicial Circuit, and it states that during the 2022-2023 school year, he was wrongly accused of inappropriate conduct by a student.

Some of the accusations listed in the lawsuit include bullying, consuming alcohol with underage high school students, making a series of late night phone calls and attempts to make plans with the student once they were in college.

Andrew Green is Hernandez's attorney and he said the allegations were completely false.

"Not one of those statements was supported by anybody. Not a single student, parent—nobody," Green said.

In the 25-page suit, Hernandez said he asked for the student who was making the accusations to be removed from his class.

"A student claiming that there is inappropriate conduct by a male teacher and the school does nothing except insist on keeping the student in his class," Green said. "That is outrageous to me. That's not even negligence, that is misconduct."

The suit goes on to say that the principal of Boca Raton High School said, "ultimately found no reason or evidence to penalize Mr. Hernandez."

Hernandez decided to leave teaching, saying the investigation put his character and reputation in question. Since the investigation, he said the incident has taken a toll on his mental, physical and emotional health.

"I think I am a representation of a bigger problem of passionate educators who better students' lives every day," Hernandez told WPTV. "Sometimes we are not supported when we are attacked by unfair and false claims."

Hernandez said he hopes the district is held accountable.

WPTV's Christy Waite reached out to the district for a comment about the lawsuit. They said:

"The School District of Palm Beach County is unable to comment on pending litigation."

Hernandez is seeking $200,000 in damages and a jury trial.