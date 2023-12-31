Florida's 2024 Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday: Everything you need to know

TAMPA, Fla. — The 2024 Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday begins Monday and runs through Sunday, January 14.

This is the first time there is a holiday to start the new year. The other one ran July 24 to Aug 6.

During the holiday period, qualifying items will be exempt from tax, including:



Clothing, footwear, and certain accessories with a sales price of $100 or less per item

per item Certain school supplies with a sales price of $50 or less per item

per item Learning aids and jigsaw puzzles with a sales price of $30 or less

Personal computers and certain computer-related accessories with a sales price of $1,500 or less, when purchased for noncommercial home or personal use

The holiday does not apply to the following:



Any item of clothing with a sales price of more than $100

Any school supply item with a sales price of more than $50

Books that are not otherwise exempt

Computers and computer-related accessories with a sales price of more than $1,500

Computers and computer-related accessories purchased for commercial purposes

Rentals of any eligible items

Repairs or alterations of any eligible items

Sales of any eligible items within a theme park, entertainment complex, public lodging establishment, or airport



Below is a complete breakdown of what items qualify during the 2022 Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday, according to the Florida Department of Revenue:

Florida's 2024 Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday by ABC Action News on Scribd

