Florida's 2024 Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday: Everything you need to know

Runs from January 1 - 14
Posted at 4:48 PM, Dec 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-31 17:10:59-05

TAMPA, Fla. — The 2024 Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday begins Monday and runs through Sunday, January 14.

This is the first time there is a holiday to start the new year. The other one ran July 24 to Aug 6.

During the holiday period, qualifying items will be exempt from tax, including:

  • Clothing, footwear, and certain accessories with a sales price of $100 or less per item
  • Certain school supplies with a sales price of $50 or less per item
  • Learning aids and jigsaw puzzles with a sales price of $30 or less
  • Personal computers and certain computer-related accessories with a sales price of $1,500 or less, when purchased for noncommercial home or personal use

The holiday does not apply to the following:

  • Any item of clothing with a sales price of more than $100
  • Any school supply item with a sales price of more than $50
  • Books that are not otherwise exempt
  • Computers and computer-related accessories with a sales price of more than $1,500
  • Computers and computer-related accessories purchased for commercial purposes
  • Rentals of any eligible items
  • Repairs or alterations of any eligible items
  • Sales of any eligible items within a theme park, entertainment complex, public lodging establishment, or airport

Florida's 2024 Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday by ABC Action News on Scribd

Click here for more information on other sales tax holidays.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
