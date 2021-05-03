Florida Virtual School opens enrollment for summer and fall 2021

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — With the end of the school year approaching and some local districts doing away with the distance learning options born out of the COVID-19 pandemic, parents are facing tough decisions.

Enrollment for Florida Virtual School full-time opened Monday.

According to FLVS, a survey showed that 65 percent of parents expect online education to be part of their child's future for the next school year.

FLVS offers full-time and part-time flexible options for grades K-12.

According to a press release, FLVS students have access to more than 190 courses which are all tuition-free for Florida residents and taught by state-certified teachers using a curriculum developed specifically for the online learning environment.

"This past school year exposed many families to online learning for the first time, and although there were challenges, there were parents that noticed that an online learning environment is what their children needed to blossom," said Robin Winder, senior director of instruction for Florida Virtual School. "On the other hand, FLVS Flex is perfect for those that want to continue with some online courses, while still registered at their zoned school, or that are homeschooled; or for students that want to take advantage of the summer to get ahead, as they can start at any time."

Click here for more information.

