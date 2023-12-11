Florida school grades: Palm Beach County drops from A to B, but Indian River County improves from B to A

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The grades are in for school districts throughout Florida.

Florida on Monday released its school grades for the first year of the state's new progress monitoring system.

Palm Beach County schools dropped from an A to a B, making Indian River County the highest-achieving school district in the viewing area.

2022-23 Florida School Grades by Peter Burke on Scribd

Indian River County schools improved from a B to an A.

Martin and St. Lucie counties maintained their B school grades, while Okeechobee County remained a C grade.

Grades are considered a baseline for information and will not lead to any repercussions or consequences.