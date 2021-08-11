Watch
Florida public school teachers, principals start receiving $1,000 bonuses

Roughly 175,000 teachers, 3,600 principals to receive checks, governor says
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is making an education announcement in St. Petersburg on Wednesday.
Posted at 9:45 AM, Aug 11, 2021
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tens of thousands of public school teachers and principals in Florida are starting to receive much-deserved $1,000 bonuses, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Wednesday.

DeSantis and Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran personally handed out several checks to educators during a news conference at Lakewood Elementary School in St. Petersburg.

The governor said about 175,000 full-time teachers and 3,600 principals from public schools throughout Florida will receive their bonuses this week and into next week.

"The bonuses were just because of how challenging last year was," DeSantis said. "We thought it was important that we show a token of appreciation."

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis makes education announcement in St. Petersburg

The bonuses are part of a $215 million funding package approved by the Florida Legislature earlier this year.

