Florida bill could pull ultra processed foods from school cafeterias

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A food fight is brewing in Tallahassee over ultra processed foods being served in Florida public schools.

Senate Bill 1826 was filed by Republican Senator Jonathan Martin. The bill would pull ultra processed foods and snacks from schools during school hours.

The bill is being met with pushback from both state senators and lobbyists. Some state senators said the bill's language is too vague and doesn't give a clear definition of what is considered to be ultra processed foods.

As of right now, the Florida Senate Agriculture Committee discussed the bill and postponed any type of vote after several concerns were brought up. Some state senators are worried about the cost for school districts.

Lobbyists like the Florida Beverage Association said if the bill is passed it would create unnecessary regulatory burdens, cost, consumer confusion and undermine the established role of the FDA.

The debate over synthetic food dyes and additives has been in the national spotlight for several months. Back in January, the FDA banned food additive Red No. 3. The ingredient is what gives food and drinks a bright red cherry color. The FDA said it's been linked to cancer in animals.

WPTV's Christy Waite spoke with Palm Beach County mom Laura Jacobs. She said she is actively teaching her family to make healthier choices. If her family can't pronounce an ingredient, they don't eat it. Jacobs agrees with SB 1826 and hopes it passes so other kids can stay healthy.

"If you look at the menu, there are some really great options," Jacobs said. "But I definitely agree with the bill, ultra processed foods should most definitely be taken out of the kids' options, just for major health reasons, to keep our kids healthy."

On the federal level, lawmakers are reviving a bill that would bring back whole and 2% milk back to school cafeterias. Schools stopped serving both whole and 2% milk back in 2012. The goal behind the change was to slow the childhood obesity rate. Right now only low fat and skim milk options are available to students. A senate committee recently took up the issue earlier this week and the possible changes have bipartisan support.