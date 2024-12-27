Father, daughter celebrate special graduation together at Florida Atlantic University

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Florida Atlantic University held its 140th graduation ceremony earlier this month.

This year's graduation featured a special father and daughter who celebrated their academic accomplishments together.

Andy Garrow graduated from FAU with his Bachelor of Science in Education in 1973. During that time, he was working in Okeechobee at the Boys School as a teacher's aide. Since he spent so little time at FAU's campus, he was never able to walk at his graduation ceremony.

WPTV Andy Garrow and Christina Rosenbloom speak to WPTV about the graduations from FAU.

Fast forward more than 50 years later and his daughter Christina Rosenbloom was graduating this year with her master's degree in Health Administration from FAU. She decided to ask the university if her dad could walk at her graduation.

"They actually wrote back and said they would like for him to walk when he came down for graduation. I was so surprised," Rosenbloom said.

Although the news was a happy surprise for Garrow, he said he wasn't surprised by his daughter's selflessness.

"It's the way she always is. She always wants to do things for her dad," Garrow said. "I was appreciative and it was a lot of fun."

Although the two didn't walk across the stage together, Garrow was recognized by FAU for completing and graduating with his degree. It happened while watching his daughter graduate.

Now that graduation is over, the father and daughter are looking forward to the future with Rosenbloom putting her degree to work while her dad enjoys retirement.