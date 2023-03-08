Educators, parents say Florida's book policy 'is harmful to children'

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Parents and retired teachers are expressing concerns about Florida's book policy and how the plan will negatively impact children.

"Our job is to teach people how to think, not what to think,” retired teacher Elleen Deck said.

She told WPTV on Wednesday that banning books is dangerously impeding on youth's education.

"I think it’s harmful to children, it’s harmful to our community, and it’s harmful to the concept of the unification of people trying to get along and work together for solution,” she said.

Reagan Miller is a mom and also a leader at the Florida Freedom to Read Project.

She said there have been more than 2,000 books censorship efforts in Florida since October 2021.

RELATED: Florida's governor doubles down on keeping 'garbage' books out of schools

"I think we are limiting children's access to information to make them better citizens, to make them better students, to give them this high-quality education that is guaranteed to them in the Florida constitution," Miller said. "I think that we are not allowing them to develop empathy for other human beings."

Furthermore, Miller told WPTV that as a mom she is worried about their emotional growth.

“Something very important is some of these books could be life saving for these kids," she said. "And I know one book that he pulled some jarring images out of is about a non-binary child, and I think maybe another child seeing that book might help give them words to understand what they’re feeling.”

On a national level, the non-profit Red Wine and Blue called this an attack on education.

“Books provide a window for children to both be able to see themselves in them, as well as to understand other people who have lives that are different than theirs," Paris said. "I hope my children are prepared for a diverse and changing world that we live in."