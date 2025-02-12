Department of Education investigating this school district for alleged discrimination against Jewish student

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The School District of Palm Beach County is under investigation by the Department of Education after a complaint alleging discrimination against a student due to the student's Jewish ancestry, according to a letter from the Department of Education.

According to the letter, the complaint alleges that is related to if the district failed to provide an effective response after becoming aware that the student was being bullied during the 2023-2024 academic year because the student is Jewish. WPTV obtained a copy of the Jan. 7 letter from the school district after a media request earlier this week.

The district is listed on the Department of Education's list of schools with open investigations into discrimination. The letter said the federal agency will investigate whether the district responded to alleged harassment of the student in the complaint based on shared Jewish ancestry, consistent with the requirements of federal law.

The school involved in the investigation is unknown because the information is redacted. But the Department of Education is asking for all complaints regarding discrimination at the school. The federal agency is also asking for a detailed description of any training regarding discrimination and efforts by the district to prevent or address discrimination.

A Department of Education spokesperson said "The Office for Civil Rights does not confirm complaints," in an email statement sent to WPTV's Ethan Stein.

A spokesperson for the School District of Palm Beach County said in an emailed statement it's unable to comment on ongoing investigations. But it wants to assure people it values each and every student as it works to address discrimination.

"The School District is actively combating antisemitism and all forms of bigotry in order to foster a positive learning environment in our schools," a spokesperson wrote in an email. "We take any claim regarding antisemitic behavior very seriously."

The district also described its efforts to teach the Holocaust and provided a copy of a statement the district made after Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, in the email.