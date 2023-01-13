Committee officially recommends student boundary changes for new Palm Beach County high school

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — After a nearly seven-hour meeting on Thursday night, WPTV now has a better idea of who will attend Palm Beach County’s new high school later this year.

Dr. Joaquín García High School, located on Lyons Road, just north of Lantana Road in western Lake Worth, will open in August.

School District of Palm Beach County A rendering of Dr. Joaquín García High School in western Lake Worth, Dec. 1, 2022.

The School District of Palm Beach County's Advisory Boundary Committee held its third marathon meeting on Thursday that ended with a plan to submit to Superintendent Mike Burke.

It's the seventh version of a proposed student boundary map that shifts thousands of high school students around Palm Beach County to balance out enrollment at a handful of schools.

Under the map approved by the boundary committee on Thursday night, certain students from Palm Beach Central High School, John I. Leonard High School, Santaluces Community High School, and Park Vista Community High School would be rezoned for Dr. García High School.

The map also includes one change that rezones SAC 259B in west Boynton Beach from Olympic Heights Community High School to Park Vista.

SEE: Proposed boundary map for Dr. García High School

The Advisory Boundary Committee will meet again on Jan. 26 to go over recommendations for Burke to consider when looking at the proposed map.

The map must be approved by Burke and then the Palm Beach County School Board twice before it's official.

For more information about the boundaries and how they could impact applications for Choice and Career Programs, which are due by Jan. 27, click here.