City of West Palm Beach summer camp registration begins

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — As Palm Beach County schools prepare for spring break, many families are already looking ahead to summer.

The City of West Palm Beach Parks and Recreation Department is now accepting camp applications for the upcoming summer break.

A variety of specialty programs are available, including fishing, soccer, counselor in training, skateboard, and many more.

In accordance with the latest CDC recommendations regarding COVID-19, the department has implemented the following:

· Health screening and temperature check to be administered at each morning drop-off.

· Designated camp counselors for the duration of the camp session.

· Fewer off-site field trips.

· Frequent handwashing, increased sanitation of high-touch areas, social distancing, and mandatory facial coverings (in accordance with Palm Beach County’s ongoing mask mandate).

· Mandatory COVID-19 waiver to be signed by a parent or guardian.

· Parents/guardians/visitors will not be permitted into the facility.

· Smaller group sizes.

The Palm Beach County Youth Services Department is accepting parent applications for summer camp scholarships through April 2.

The Summer Camp Scholarship Program offers eligible children, ages 5-14 and a special population up to age 17, a full scholarship to day camp for the entire summer. It allows parents to work with the knowledge that their children are safe and gives children educational and recreational opportunities for growth.

The scholarship includes all tuition and fees for children residing in families with income at or below 150% of federal poverty guidelines. Parents may choose from participating camps in Palm Beach County.

The 2021 Summer Camp Scholarship Program is scheduled to begin on June 21.

Youth Services will offer extended hours to assist with applications on Tuesdays and Thursdays until 7 p.m. throughout the application period.

In addition to extended hours, Youth Services will hold two outreach events to assist with applications.

An event will be held on Friday, March 26, from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the Youth Services Department’s main office, located at 50 South Military Trail in West Palm Beach.

To read more about the City of West Palm Beach summer and specialty camps, including session dates and pricing, click here.

To access the program’s application, click here.