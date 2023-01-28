Watch Now
NewsEducation

Actions

Belvedere Elementary School in West Palm Beach celebrates 80 years since founding

Festivities include student performances, crafts, face painting
Belvedere Elementary School held a birthday bash on Jan. 28, 2023, to celebrate 80 years of existence.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV
Belvedere Elementary School held a birthday bash on Jan. 28, 2023, to celebrate 80 years of existence.
Belvedere Elementary School held a birthday bash on Jan. 28, 2023, to celebrate 80 years of existence.
Posted at 3:58 PM, Jan 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-28 16:16:56-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Belvedere Elementary School in West Palm Beach celebrated its 80th anniversary on Saturday.

Students and staff from multiple generations flocked to the school, located along Parker Avenue, for the festivities.

Principal Amy Lopez said the school was the first in the state with a library and the first in Palm Beach County with air conditioning.

Lopez called the school West Palm Beach's best-kept secret.

"We have students [whose] parents attended Belvedere. Some of their grandparents even attended Belvedere," Lopez said. "What makes us even more special is we have teachers that attended the Belvedere Hive as kids."

Saturday's event included student performances, crafts, face painting, music and a food truck.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Komen More Than Pink Walk 2023 West Palm Beach

Raise money, celebrate survivors, honor lost loved ones