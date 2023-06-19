Belle Glade, Treasure Coast schools receive classroom makeovers thanks to FPL grants

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Two middle schools and an elementary school are creating learning opportunities for its students that they didn't have before.

Gifford Middle School, Lake Shore Middle School and Lakewood Elementary School were each awarded a $50,000 Classroom Makeover Grant to improve technology, equipment and resources for the next generation of innovators.

Dillard High School and Lauderdale Lakes Middle School in Broward County also received the grant.

“Our Classroom Makeover Grants help provide transformational learning opportunities for diverse students,” Sarah Marmion, senior manager of community education and outreach at Florida Power & Light Company, said. “They expose students to science, technology, engineering and math learning, which can create workforce development.”

The NextEra Energy Foundation awarded the grants as part of Florida Power & Light Company’s commitment to STEM education.

The grant program will re-open later this year and is open to all grade levels at public, private and charter schools.