Why tracking your child's school bus is now easier than ever

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla — On Monday, students across our area will head back to school.

A successful day for all parents starts with their kids getting there safely, whether by car, bike, or bus.

WPTV education reporter Stephanie Susskind is learning how school districts in Martin and Palm Beach counties are making it easier for parents to ensure that happens.

With Martin County's new bus tracking app, when a student scans their ID on the bus, parents get a notification to their phone that their child is on the bus, along with when it arrives.

"I think it's fantastic because of my experience," parent Colette Henson-Rivera said.

Henson-Rivera's 4-year-old son Hudson loves riding the school bus to VPK. But a rough day last year made her even more eager to download the Martin County School District's new bus tracking app.

"There was a fill-in bus driver that day, and they did bring him to the wrong school. And they said, 'We just want to let you know he's not here. They did drop him off at a different location.' So, of course, the panic set in," Henson-Rivera said.

Now, Henson-Rivera will have that real-time location in the palm of her hands.

Martin County Superintendent Michael Maine said the My ReaXium app will work with technology already being used on buses.

"We're super excited that our parents will have access to real-time data on their phone to make an informed decision on whether they need to get there a little earlier, or if they can be a little late and still make the bus," Maine said.

WPTV Superintendent Michael Maine of the Martin County School District speaks to WPTV education reporter Stephanie Susskind ahead of the 2024-25 academic year.

State funds paid for the new tracking system after Martin County complied early with a new Florida law regulating school start times.

"We only had to adjust our school start times by 10 minutes," Maine said. "That gave us access to about $60,000 in grant money from the Florida Department of Education, which we are using to purchase these types of things."

"Here Comes The Bus is another way to help elevate our customer service in Palm Beach County," said Superintendent Mike Burke of the School District of Palm Beach County.

The Here Comes The Bus app provides parents across all Palm Beach County schools with that real-time bus tracking data.

"It's been great. It really helps with communication, so the parents can see when the bus is expected to arrive. Also the school administrators at the school site," Burke said.

Leaders said they hope the apps cut down on parent complaints and concerns.

For Henson-Rivera, the peace of mind is the real driver.

"I'm very excited," Henson-Rivera said. "I'm going to have that app on the minute I wake up. And I will be watching it until I know he's safe at school."